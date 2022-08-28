Seema Sajdeh breaks silence on her divorce from Sohail Khan

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star and fashion designer Seema Khan has opened up about her separation from ex-husband Sohail Khan for the first time. She and Sohail filed for divorce earlier this year and ended their 24 years of marriage. Talking about it, Seema in a new interview revealed how she managed to look at her life decision. Also read: Seema Sajdeh says she feels 'bad' for the brides in weddings

Sohail and Seema met for the first time on the sets of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. Later, the couple eloped and got married. They are parents to two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. Before filing for divorce, they were living in separate apartments for quite some time.

When asked about divorce, Seema told Bollywood Bubble, “The thing is, if I were to wallow and it’s a deep dark hole that you can quickly spiral into. So I choose to be on the other side. For me, this is what keeps me going. So even for the kids, for the family members, my brother or my sister. It’s not nice to see your sister wallowing or your daughter… Then you’re constantly stressed about that person."

“So it’s for them to see that I am looking at my life completely from the positive angle. I’ve let go of any negativity I might have. I think I have reached a point where I don’t care anymore. As long as, these people know who I am, this is my family, my parents and my kids and my siblings,” she added about how she dealt with her choice.

After the divorce, Seema also changed her name on social media. She dropped ‘Khan’ from her name and went back to her maiden name-Seema Kiran Sajdeh. She last appeared in the second season of her Netflix show, alongside Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh and Maheep Kapoor.

