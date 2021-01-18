Shabana Azmi expresses gratitude on one-year anniversary of 'near-fatal' crash

Actor Shabana Azmi has expressed gratitude to her fans, a year after suffering a horrific road accident. The actor was injured after her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune expressway.

Her husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar, was trailing her in a separate car. Within fifteen minutes of the accident, the police team reached the spot. However, by the time, the first responders had already rushed Shabana to the hospital.

On Monday, she wrote in a tweet, "It was at this time last year that I had my near fatal road accident! Thank you for the prayers of wellwishers around the globe, the security personnel who rescued me, doctors and staff of Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Tina Ambani that I am left with no trace of it. Deeply grateful."

In a Times of India interview last year, the actor provided more details of the incident. She said, “I had fainted. I was told it was a very close shave. Because of the injury to the brain, I can say that I have a brain.” She said that she was back at work just 40 days later. She said, “Work keeps you going and you need to carry on. I received so much respect and concern from all parts of the world during that accident period and I think that’s one of the main reasons I recovered.”

Javed in an interview to Film Companion had spoken about his initial reaction to the accident. "Who could think we would have such a calamity. The accident that Shabana went through was really deadly," he said. "We were in the other car, she was sleeping in the car behind us and when this accident occurred and we went back, the first thought was ‘Is she alive?’ Because the whole car was crushed, had become a heap of junk. Somehow we took her out, she was unconscious with blood all over her face and it was only from the nose. There were no wounds but the whole body has taken such a whiplash, that it will take a little time to be totally normal.”

Also read: Javed Akhtar reveals first thought after Shabana Azmi’s accident: ‘Is she alive? Because the whole car was crushed’

The actor was last seen in the horror drama Kaali Khuhi. She will soon be seen in the big-budget Halo television series, executive produced by Steven Spielberg for Showtime.

Follow @htshowbiz for more