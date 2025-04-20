Menu Explore
Shabana Azmi has ‘finally come to terms’ with being more privileged than husband Javed Akhtar: I am Ankur, he is Sholay

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Ananya Das
Apr 20, 2025 06:16 AM IST

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar tied the knot in 1984. He was previously married to Honey Irani.

Actor Shabana Azmi has spoken about being more privileged than her husband, writer Javed Akhtar. In an interview with Filmfare, Shabana shared how Javed's friend once said that while she is "Ankur, he is Sholay". She added she has made her peace with the fact that she and Javed Akhtar are different. (Also Read| Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar celebrate 40th wedding anniversary: He still makes me laugh)

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar have been married for over 40 years.
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar have been married for over 40 years.

What Javed's friend advised Shabana about him

Shabana spoke about what Javed's friend advised her about him. She said, “When we were in the Khandala house, I had imagined it would be a weekend house. I didn't know he was thinking of this being a mansion. So every day there would be fights between him and me. He had this friend called Farhan Mujib, who was his best friend. He said, 'Dekho Shabana, ghar jo hain, ek insaan ki dream fulfil karta hain. Yeh aadmi jo hain, sadko par soya hain, beghar raha hain. Toh yeh uski dream hain (See Shabana, a home fulfils a person's dream. This man has slept on the streets, has been there without a home. So this is his dream)."

Shabana talks about her realisation

"'You have lived a very comfortable life. You cannot even imagine. Don't forget that you are Ankur and he is Sholay'. I thought that was so apt. In everything that we do, I am Ankur and he is Sholay. I have finally come to terms with it. I can't do anything about it," Shabana added.

About Shabana and Javed

Shabana and Javed tied the knot in 1984. Reportedly, the legendary writer had met Shabana for the first time at her father and famous poet, Kaifi Azmi's home. Javed was previously married to Honey Irani. He has two children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, from his first marriage.

Shabana was last seen in the web series Dabba Cartel. Fans will see her next in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947 alongside Sunny Deol, Ali Fazal and others.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
