Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar share adorable moment as they celebrate 40th wedding anniversary: He still makes me laugh

Actor Shabana Azmi and her husband-lyricist Javed Akhtar are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on Monday. To mark the special occasion, Shabana treated fans with an adorable picture. Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the actor shared an adorable post for Javed Akhtar and it is undoubtedly the cutest thing on the internet today. Shabana Azmi shared a post also featuring Javed Akhtar.

Shabana dropped a picture of the two of them. In the picture, she looked stunning in a pink suit paired with a matching dupatta and a flower tucked into her hair. Javed exuded elegance in a crisp white shirt and jacket. Alongside the photo, Shabana wrote, “It's 40 years today since we got married, and he still makes me laugh.”

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor, who shares a close bond with the Azmi and Akhtar families, shared an interesting story about his involvement in their marriage.

While speaking to ANI, Kapoor, revealed that he was responsible for helping them in getting married on a "December night " and described how he convinced the couple to go ahead with the ceremony.

"I was the one who arranged Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's wedding on the night of December 9, 1984. Javed Akhtar was sitting there, while Shabana was inside reading a book. So, I arrived that night, and since she considered me her brother, I told her to make a decision," the actor shared.

"He (Javed Akhtar) said, 'What decision? She's not ready.' So, I went to her and asked, 'Are you ready?' She said, 'Yes, I am.' Then I told him, 'Okay, I'm going.' She replied, 'Yes, go ahead,'" the actor added.

The actor also shared how he rushed to invite a Maulvi (priest) from Bandra Mosque to perform the Nikah. "Their driver was named Michel. I told him, 'Let's go, Michel'. I rushed to invite a Maulvi from Bandra Mosque. Shabana's mother pulled out a traditional red wedding dress. Then I called Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Everyone came, and there was dancing and celebration until around 4 or 5 in the morning after which they finally got married," the actor said.

Shabana and Javed tied the knot in 1984. Reportedly, the legendary writer had met Shabana for the first time at her father and famous poet, Kaifi Azmi's home. Javed was previously married to Honey Irani. He has two children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, from his first marriage.