A day after arriving at Jantar Mantar to support the protesters on hunger strike, Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi joined the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest march on Monday, July 20. During the march, Shabana was questioned about the absence of other Bollywood celebrities, and the actor responded with a sharp comeback.

'Have come for a peaceful protest'

Shabana Azmi at CJP protest march.

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Speaking to PTI while marching in Delhi, Shabana Azmi said, "All of us who are here, have come for a peaceful protest, to exercise the right granted to us by our country's constitution. Mahatma Gandhi taught us how to conduct a peaceful protest, and we have come here on that very foundation. We have absolutely no intention of causing any kind of violence, and we stand here firmly in that hope."

The actor was joined by other protesters, who were seen helping the 75-year-old as she marched alongside them.

‘You’re only worried about absence of Bollywood celebrities'

When asked about the absence of other Bollywood celebrities at the protest march, Shabana said,

"You are only worried about the fact that Bollywood celebrities are not present at the March. You don’t worry about the absence of industrialist, all the businessmen. When you ask these question, you sidelining the cause and creating unnecessary controversy. You should support those who are marching for this cause, rather than diluting the matter."

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Shabana supports protesters on hunger strike

{{^usCountry}} On Sunday, Shabana had joined the protesters at Jantar Mantar. Addressing the gathering, Azmi said she was standing with the students because their demands deserved to be heard. “I have come here because I believe the concerns being raised by the students are important. In a democracy, people have the right to raise their voice peacefully,” she said, urging the authorities to engage in dialogue instead of confrontation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday, Shabana had joined the protesters at Jantar Mantar. Addressing the gathering, Azmi said she was standing with the students because their demands deserved to be heard. “I have come here because I believe the concerns being raised by the students are important. In a democracy, people have the right to raise their voice peacefully,” she said, urging the authorities to engage in dialogue instead of confrontation. {{/usCountry}}

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The CJP has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 6, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the protest and went on an indefinite hunger strike.

After 22 days of a peaceful hunger strike demanding education reforms and accountability over alleged examination irregularities, Sonam was forcefully shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday. Following his forceful removal, the CJP announced its 'Chalo Sansad' march to Parliament on Sunday.

While most celebrities have chosen to stay silent on the matter, some have taken to social media to speak in favour of protestors including Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, Shabana Azmi, and Zeenat Aman. Along with Shabana, actor Prakaj Raj was also seen at Jantar Mantar in support of the protestors on Sunday.