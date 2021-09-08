Shabana Azmi reacts after fans speculate if Bigg Boss OTT's Urfi Javed is related to Javed Akhtar

Actor Shabana Azmi has reacted after it was speculated online that former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is the granddaughter of lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar. Taking to Twitter, Shabana shared a news article on Urfi and clarified that Urfi is not related to her family.

Shabana Azmi tweeted, "Urfi Javed is not related to us in any way." The rumours started after Urfi exited the Bigg Boss OTT house and was photographed at the Mumbai airport a few days ago.

Speaking about the rumours, Urfi told The Quint, “It’s really funny that people are connecting me with Javed (Akhtar) because of my last name."

Urfi Javed was the first contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT house. Earlier this month, Urfi was asked by the paparazzi if she would return to Bigg Boss OTT. Urfi had replied, “Nahi, nahi, nahi, maine dekh liye itne episodes, humare bas ki baat nahi hai itna game khel paana, hum samajh chuke hai. Main seedhi-saadhi hoon yaar (No, no, I have watched many episodes, and I have understood that I cannot play so many games. I am a very simple girl).”

When a person asked Urfi about her ‘competition’ Zeeshan Khan, she had said, “Mera koi competitor nahi tha woh, uski aukat nahi hai mera competition banne ki (He was not competition for me, he is not worthy of it).” She had blamed her friend Zeeshan for betraying her trust.

She got nominated after Zeeshan ditched her and chose Divya Agarwal as his partner during a task. Speaking to News18 after her eviction, she had said, “It was extremely unfortunate and I’m still feeling bad about it. Whatever happened with me on the show was unfair because I feel that I was putting in a lot more effort than other contestants."