Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shabana Azmi shares photo of husband Javed Akhtar's 'cluttered' study; fans call writer 'genius'
bollywood

Shabana Azmi shares photo of husband Javed Akhtar's 'cluttered' study; fans call writer 'genius'

Shabana Azmi revealed her husband Javed Akhtar keeps so many objects on his desk that he hardly leaves any space for writing.
Shabana Azmi shared a picture of Javed Akhtar's ‘cluttered’ desk.
Published on Mar 07, 2022 08:58 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shabana Azmi revealed Javed Akhtar's work style as she shared a picture from his study. The actor noted that her writer husband keeps so many objects on his desk that he hardly leaves any space for writing. Shabana revealed that instead of decluttering his desk, Javed Akhtar chooses to use a food trolley to write. Also Read: Shibani Dandekar gives a shoutout to mother-in-law Shabana Azmi for her look in Halo teaser, says ‘this is incredible’

The picture Shabana shared on her Instagram account on Sunday showed her using a small part of a wooden desk to jot something down on a notepad, while the rest of the table was filled with books, gadgets, remote controls, highlighters, a pen stand, and several more small articles.

The shelf behind her appeared to be organised and contained a variety of books, in addition to some of the awards her husband has received over the years. There was a black cupboard next to the shelf. A part of a food trolley could also be seen in the frame.

RELATED STORIES

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Javed's study. Always so cluttered that he has to use a food trolley (peaking from right hand corner) to write on instead of his desk!!"

Shabana's picture received a lot of responses from Instagram users, who said Javed's desk represents his intellect. "The genius's desk," one wrote, while another commented, "Creative people love clutter." Another commented, "Thank you Ma'am for giving us the opportunity to peep inside the room of the genius."

Actor Swara Bhasker commented, "Adorable," while poet Priya Malik wrote, "Such a wifey post."

Shabana recently unveiled the first look from her Hollywood live-action series, Halo, in which she will be seen as Admiral Parangosky. The Steven Spielberg-produced series is set to release on March 24 this year. The actor has said that this is her first colour blind casting since she "started working in the West 34 years ago."

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
shabana azmi javed akhtar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP