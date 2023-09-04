Inside Gadar 2 party: Shah Rukh Khan tells Sunny Deol about Aryan, hugs Ameesha Patel. Watch

Gadar 2 team recently hosted a grand success party in Mumbai which was attended by many actors including Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Tabu, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, to Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Now, several pictures and videos from inside the bash has emerged online. (Also Read | Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan bury the hatchet, share hugs at Gadar 2 party. Watch)

Shah Rukh hugs Ameesha

Shah Rukh Khan with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel at Gadar 2 success party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a clip, Shah Rukh and Ameesha Patel had a conversation as he held her hands. He then gave her a hug as they smiled. Salman Khan was also seen deep in conversation with Sunny in another video.

A video also showed Shah Rukh chatting with Sunny and even mentioning his son Aryan Khan. He seemed to be telling him that both of them watched and loved Gadar 2.

Ameesha, Aamir and Sunny chat in Gadar 2 bash

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ameesha was also seen having conversations with Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol. All of them laughed as Ameesha made several gestures. In a clip, Sunny and Ameesha held each other and smiled as they posed for the camera.

Shah Rukh posed with Aamir and Sunny

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actors also came together to click pictures at the party. In a photo, Shah Rukh, Aamir, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol smiled as they posed for the camera. Shah Rukh was also seen with Sunny, his children Karan Deol and his wife Drisha Acharya as well as Rajveer Deol in another photo.

Dharmendra and Salman pose for pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a picture, Dharmendra and Salman sat next to each other as they posed for the camera. Sunny also clicked pictures with Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff.

More actors seen at party

Fardeen Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan also posed with Sunny. He also got a tight hug from Tabu.

Gadar 2 box office collection

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A day after the party, Gadar 2 entered the ₹500 crore club at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, on Sunday, Gadar 2 minted ₹8.50 crore as per early estimates. This took the total collection of the film to ₹501.87 crore. Helmed by Anil Sharma the film featured Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.

All about Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. The film was set during the partition of India in 1947.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON