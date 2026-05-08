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‘Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan never become a hindrance to any project’: Kartavya producer Ashish Singh

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Kartavya premieres on Netflix on May 15, 2026, starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. 

May 08, 2026 06:09 am IST
By Monica Yadav
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Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for his return to screens with Netflix’s upcoming crime drama Kartavya. On Wednesday, the platform dropped the intense trailer of the film, teasing a gritty world filled with corruption, moral conflict, and personal loss. Alongside Saif, the film features a powerful ensemble cast including Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari and Saurabh Dwivedi. The film is backed by Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Producer reveals Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s involvement in Kartavya

Producer reveals how Shah Rukh Khan shapes content at Red Chillies Entertainment

During the trailer launch event, producer Ashish Singh spoke about how actively involved Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan remain throughout the filmmaking process while still giving directors the freedom to shape their vision. He shared, “Gauri has been completely involved right from the day the script was locked. We have a system in place wherein both Shah Rukh sir and Gauri ma’am give inputs that are incorporated in the film, and through the process, they’re very much involved to know what’s happening, where we are in terms of the shooting, the budget, etc. They have a final say on the final product, but they give a lot of flexibility to the director, and it’s up to the director to take it or not take it.”

Speaking about the film, Saif said that what fascinated him most about Kartavya was its emotional and moral complexity. “Pawan is a man constantly negotiating with himself, between what he believes is right, what’s expected of him, and what he must protect. What drew me to Kartavya is that it doesn’t offer easy answers; it puts you in uncomfortable spaces and forces you to ask what you would do when every choice comes at a personal cost,” he said.

The actor also described working with director Pulkit and the ensemble cast as an exciting and creatively fulfilling experience. Saif further added, “Working with Pulkit and the entire cast made this journey even more compelling and thrilling. It’s been especially exciting to collaborate with Red Chillies Entertainment for the first time on a project as layered as Kartavya. We’re excited for audiences across the world to engage with this story on Netflix.”

When and where to watch Kartavya

Directed and written by Pulkit, Kartavya brings together a strong ensemble cast led by Saif Ali Khan alongside Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Manish Chaudhari. The crime drama is slated to premiere globally on Netflix on May 15, 2026.

 
saif ali khan bollywood netflix shah rukh khan
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