Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan get Karan Patel’s support: ‘Using the Prince to get back at the King is most cowardly act’
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan get Karan Patel’s support: ‘Using the Prince to get back at the King is most cowardly act’

Karan Patel took to Instagram Stories to support Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan. Karan called the arrest of Aryan in a drugs case a ‘shameful act’.
Karan Patel said that Aryan Khan is being used to target Shah Rukh Khan.
Published on Oct 12, 2021 02:42 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Television actor Karan Patel has come out in support of actor Shah Rukh Khan and his son, Aryan Khan, who was arrested in connection with a drugs case earlier this month. Karan said that Aryan was being used to target Shah Rukh.

On Instagram Stories, Karan shared a note. “Using the ‘Prince’ to get back at the ‘KING’ is the most coward and shameful act that can be. Just because you needed a dark spot to hide a bigger issue, You are trying to stop the ‘Son’ from shining, well, you can’t... It’s in his genes. #ImWithSRKAlways,” he wrote, adding, “#AfewThousandKilos vs #AnEmptyDuffleBag.”

Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 after a raid at a rave party on a Goa-bound cruise ship. Although no drugs were found in his possession, he has been charged with the consumption of drugs.

Karan Patel is supporting Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan.
Since Friday, Aryan has been lodged at the Arthur Road jail after his bail plea was rejected by a metropolitan magistrate’s court on the grounds that it was not maintainable, which means that the forum chosen to seek bail was incorrect. A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court will hear the application next on Wednesday.

Neither Shah Rukh nor his wife Gauri Khan has commented on Aryan’s arrest yet. However, many from the film fraternity, including Pooja Bhatt, Raj Babbar, Sussanne Khan, Mika Singh, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Hansal Mehta, supported the Khans.

Also read | Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani support Shah Rukh Khan amid Byju’s row: ‘Don’t underestimate power of his fans’ love’

Meanwhile, it has been reported that edtech company Byju’s stopped all advertisements featuring Shah Rukh amid the ongoing investigation into Aryan. Actors Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani and Nakuul Mehta criticised the move.

“Dear brands, @iamsrk’s popularity, reach and charm is irreplaceable, the value he brings to the table as King Khan is way above the tragedy he is currently facing... Don’t underestimate the power of the love his fans and admirers have for him across the globe and beyond,” Anjana wrote on Twitter.

Topics
shah rukh khan aryan khan karan patel
