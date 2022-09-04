Shah Rukh Khan didn't answer, jokes Hasan Minhaj as he poses in front of Mannat during India visit

Comedian and talk show host Hasan Minhaj is in India. The Indian-origin American actor has been sharing pictures from Bengaluru and Mumbai as he is visiting family there. Recently, he shared a picture of himself posing outside the gate of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai bungalow Mannat. Hasan joked that he visited the actor, who didn’t answer his door. Also read: Fans urge Netflix not to drop India episode of Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act

On Friday, Hasan posted a picture on Instagram that showed him sitting by the steps of Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra house Mannat. “Pulled up to Shah Rukh’s. He didn’t answer tho,” he captioned the post. Fans of the actor said it was an essential part of anyone’s Mumbai trip. One commented, “Of course you did Hasan. Of course you did. It’s part of the India tour. It has to be done.” Another fan remarked at the lack of crowd at the usually busy spot and wrote, “How did you find that entryway so empty??? That’s a miracle.” Judging by the picture, it appears Hasan went there early morning.

On Saturday, the comedian posted another picture from Mumbai, this time from a sweets shop. He wrote, “No, I’m not doing shows in Mumbai. My family has made me run around the city and buy mithai to smuggle back into the United States like a drug mule. My life is not my own.” He had previously visited his nani (maternal grandmother) in Bangalore.

Hasan is best known for his Netflix show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj and has also worked on The Daily Show. He was listed among Time's 100 most influential people in the world in 2019. One of the episodes of his show Patriot Act in 2019, where he discussed India’s general elections, had created quite a furore in the country.

