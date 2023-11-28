Shah Rukh Khan impersonator leaves Salman Khan in splits as he turns into Pathaan. Watch

Salman Khan had a hilarious interaction with a fan of Shah Rukh Khan who tried imitating his iconic character Pathaan. Reacting to it, Salman couldn't stop laughing. It happened at the promotion of Farrey which stars Salman's niece Alizeh Agnihotri. Also read: Salman Khan's 'kissing scene' with Emraan Hashmi at 'Tiger 3' success event

Salman Khan's hilarious interaction with ‘Pathaan’

Salman Khan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's copy.

A video has surfaced online where Salman is seen bursting out laughing every time the fan tries to recreate the Tiger-Pathaan dialogue. Not only did the fan tired to copy Shah Rukh's voice but also dressed as him.

The video begins with the fan saying, “Pathaan aur Tiger is here” in Shah Rukh Khan's voice. Salman couldn't help but start laughing. The fan went on to take as many as four takes for his video, but Salman ended up laughing after his dialogue. In fact, in one of them, Salman is also seen in a face-palm moment. The funny video is entertaining many on social media.

Internet reacts to video

Reacting to it, someone wrote in the comment section, “OMG,” with a laughing emoji. Another one added, “Very funny.” “Can't stop my laughing,” commented one more.

Salman is currently flying high on the success of Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif. It is a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. The film has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. Hrithik Roshan also appeared in a post-credit scene.

Salman and Shah Rukh

Previously, Salman had marked a cameo appearance in Pathaan as Tiger. Salman and Shah Rukh are all set to come together for the next in YRF's spy universe, titled Tiger Vs Pathaan.

Previously, Pinkvilla reported that the script for Tiger Vs Pathaan has been locked. Reportedly, the shooting will start around March 2024. The report quoted a source as saying, “The script was narrated to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman separately in different meetings by Aditya Chopra and it has been an instant thumbs up for both the giants. Tiger Vs Pathaan will unleash a different dynamic of two super spies, Tiger and Pathaan, and both Salman and Shah Rukh are excited for a face-off in this Siddharth Anand directorial.”

