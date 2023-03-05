Shah Rukh Khan convinced me do Dil To Pagal Hai when he used to pick up Gauri Khan from my dance classes: Shiamak Davar

Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor-starrer Dil To Pagal Hai was released in 1997. The Yash Chopra film grabbed attention for its songs and unconventional choreography with western influences at the time. In a new interview, the film's choreographer Shiamak Davar recalled how he almost did not do the film, and said it was Shah Rukh, who convinced him to work on the movie. Also read: 25 years of Dil To Pagal Hai

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shiamak, who has since then worked with everyone from Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in Dhoom 2 (2006) to Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), spoke about how Shah Rukh 'forced' him to do Dil To Pagal Hai. He added that Yash Chopra had even asked him to work on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), but he had refused as he was 'scared and worried' that his style of choreography would never work in films.

Speaking about how he entered films, Shiamak Davar told ETimes, "Gauri Khan used to come to my classes and Shah Rukh often came to receive her. He would stand at the classes, smoking a cigarette, waiting for her patiently like an adoring husband (smiles). Literally, I like an adoring husband. One day, he told me that there is a movie coming out and he wanted me to do it. SRK invited me for dinner and I was surprised as to ‘why is he calling me for dinner?’. But when I went there, SRK asked me to do Dil To Pagal Hai. He convinced me by telling me that they wanted my style of dancing. Frankly speaking, if Shah Rukh hadn't convinced me, I am sure I wouldn't have done Dil To Pagal Hai either. Because my style of dancing was very much different. It was western but Yash (Chopra) uncle had faith in me and SRK pushed me further. So I am so happy that I did the movie."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also spoke about why he had earlier refused to work in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Shiamak said, "I know Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan very well because of their work. I've worked with them in the past, especially with SRK because he and Yash (Chopra) uncle were the ones who actually wanted me to do 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. It was actually Shah Rukh, who forced me to do the film. Interestingly, Yash (Chopra) uncle had even asked me to work on 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', but at that time, I didn't do the movie because I was scared and worried about my style of dancing. I thought my style of choreography would never work."

It’s been more than 25 years since Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor's Dil Toh Pagal Hai was released. It continues to be one of the most famous romantic films of Bollywood. Directed by the late Yash Chopra, the film featured Shah Rukh, Madhuri and Karisma in one of the most famous love triangles that Bollywood has ever seen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON