Shah Rukh Khan gets nostalgic as Oscars' Academy shares his Om Shanti Om clip: ‘Truly feel like king of the world’

On Friday, the Academy, which is best known as the organiser of the Oscars, shared a scene from Om Shanti Om featuring Shah Rukh delivering his iconic monologue after receiving an award. In the scene, he says, “Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki sazish ki hai. Kehte hain kisi dil ko shiddat se chaho toh poori kainat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.” (I have tried to find you with such intensity that every particle in the universe has conspired to bring you closer to me. They say that if you desire something with all your heart, the entire universe begins to conspire to help you achieve it.) The caption on the clip read, “One thing about destiny, it doesn’t miss.”

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned a nostalgic throwback into a moment after The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared a clip from Om Shanti Om . Reacting with his trademark wit, the actor said the post made him feel like the “king of the world”.

Sharing a screenshot of the post on his Instagram Stories, Shah Rukh wrote, “Thank you, The Academy, for sending me down memory lane with Om’s speech. Now I truly feel like the king of the world. Ha ha,” clearly enjoying the moment of nostalgia.

Director Farah Khan also reacted to the post and wrote on her Instagram Stories, “I want to thank The Academy and all those who forwarded this post to me,” adding the hashtag “picture abhi baaki hai mere dost” (the film is not over yet, my friend).

About Om Shanti Om Helmed by Farah Khan, the film featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role and marked Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood debut. It also starred Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher in supporting roles. The reincarnation-based film emerged as one of the highest-grossing releases of 2007.

About Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Shah Rukh will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s King. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026, and will mark Suhana’s big-screen debut.

Farah Khan has also revealed that she will begin work on her next film with Shah Rukh later this year, leaving fans excited about their reunion. The duo has previously collaborated on films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.