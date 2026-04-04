Toaster trailer out: Rajkummar Rao plays a kanjoos makhichoos in a comedy with Sanya Malhotra, Farah Khan, Archana
Rajkummar Rao expresses excitement for Toaster, the first film under his production house, highlighting its unique story and engaging cast.
The trailer for Rajkummar Rao's next film, Toaster is out now. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and will release directly on Netflix on April 15.
Watch trailer for Toaster
The movie stars Rajkummar as a miserly man whose wife suffers because of his penny-pinching habit. He keeps track of every rupee spent, leaving her exasperated. However, things spiral out of control when they buy a toaster as a wedding gift for someone. There is definitely something special about this toaster, as almost everyone in the city begins a chase for it.
Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary and produced by Patralekhaa under Kampa Film, Toaster also stars an ensemble cast including Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan, Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi and Seema Pahwa.
Reactions are not positive for Toaster
Internet wasn't too impressed with the trailer. “Now i understood why this movie was unsold for almost 2 years,” wrote a person. “I didn't laugh for 7 days, and it's the 8th day,” said another. “Ghuma fira ke wahi same roles me fasa hua hai ye banda (this guy is caught in the same kind of roles),” wrote another. A few also thought that the movie shows promise.
Sharing his thoughts on the film, Rajkummar Rao said, “This is a special one for me as it marks our first film under our production house, Kampa Film and produced by Patralekhaa. I’m truly excited to bring this story to audiences. What really drew me to Toaster was how something so small can completely take over a person’s mind. Ramakant is someone who genuinely believes he’s doing the right thing. He doesn’t see his actions as extreme, he sees them as practical. But that’s exactly what makes the journey so unpredictable. It’s a story that comes from a very real place, and watching that sincerity spiral into chaos is what makes the film both engaging and entertaining. It was also a joy working with such a brilliant cast, which really brought this world to life. It feels great to be working with Netflix again. They’ve always championed new stories and storytellers, and it’s exciting to be working both behind and in front of the camera this time.”
Talking about stepping into production, Patralekhaa, as per a release said, "Beginning this journey with Netflix, who have consistently championed distinctive and unconventional stories, makes it even more special. Toaster immediately stood out because it finds humour in the most unexpected places, and the moment we read it, we knew it was a story we wanted to bring to life. "Being our very first film makes the experience even more personal for us. Having such a wonderful ensemble come together for this journey has been truly exciting, and we can't wait for audiences to dive into this entertaining and unpredictable ride," she added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumya Srivastava
Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.