Toaster trailer out: Rajkummar Rao plays a kanjoos makhichoos in a comedy with Sanya Malhotra, Farah Khan, Archana

Internet wasn't too impressed with the trailer. “Now i understood why this movie was unsold for almost 2 years,” wrote a person. “I didn't laugh for 7 days, and it's the 8th day,” said another. “Ghuma fira ke wahi same roles me fasa hua hai ye banda (this guy is caught in the same kind of roles),” wrote another. A few also thought that the movie shows promise.

The movie stars Rajkummar as a miserly man whose wife suffers because of his penny-pinching habit. He keeps track of every rupee spent, leaving her exasperated. However, things spiral out of control when they buy a toaster as a wedding gift for someone. There is definitely something special about this toaster, as almost everyone in the city begins a chase for it.

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Rajkummar Rao said, “This is a special one for me as it marks our first film under our production house, Kampa Film and produced by Patralekhaa. I’m truly excited to bring this story to audiences. What really drew me to Toaster was how something so small can completely take over a person’s mind. Ramakant is someone who genuinely believes he’s doing the right thing. He doesn’t see his actions as extreme, he sees them as practical. But that’s exactly what makes the journey so unpredictable. It’s a story that comes from a very real place, and watching that sincerity spiral into chaos is what makes the film both engaging and entertaining. It was also a joy working with such a brilliant cast, which really brought this world to life. It feels great to be working with Netflix again. They’ve always championed new stories and storytellers, and it’s exciting to be working both behind and in front of the camera this time.”

Talking about stepping into production, Patralekhaa, as per a release said, "Beginning this journey with Netflix, who have consistently championed distinctive and unconventional stories, makes it even more special. Toaster immediately stood out because it finds humour in the most unexpected places, and the moment we read it, we knew it was a story we wanted to bring to life. "Being our very first film makes the experience even more personal for us. Having such a wonderful ensemble come together for this journey has been truly exciting, and we can't wait for audiences to dive into this entertaining and unpredictable ride," she added.