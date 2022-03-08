Shah Rukh Khan gives tour of Dubai in new video, gets inspired after Suhana tells him 'Dad, don't be boring'. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Spain where he is shooting for his film Pathaan. While there is still some time for the film's release, the actor has featured in a new commercial for Dubai tourism. Sharing the video on Instagram, Shah Rukh wrote, “Every experience becomes a special memory in Dubai. Explore the city with me! #DubaiPresents @visit.dubai #visitdubai.” He is seen in his current long hair look in the video. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan gives his driver a hug at airport, fans notice how security officer didn't need to check him. Watch

The commercial opens with Shah Rukh striking his trademark pose during a film hoot with the The Atlantis Palm Hotel in the background. He gets a call from daughter Suhana who tells him to look around and have fun in Dubai since he is at a tourist destination. He goes on to dance around the city, plays some beach volley ball, visits a mall and a market and clicks selfies with fans. It ends with Shah Rukh arriving at a party in a black suit and shaking a leg with the guests. At the end of the day, Suhana calls him again and asks him about his day. “Thanks to you, had the best day of my life,” he replies to her.

Shah Rukh's fans simply happy to watch him on the screen again. A fan reacted, “King will be always king.” Another wrote, “Dubai mein sikka chalta hai Shah Rukh Khan ke naam ka (Shah Rukh rules Dubai).” One more fan said, “Looking awesome sir .....sir agar hoo sake toh hume bhi bula lo (.” Many hailed him as “Pathan" as well in the comments section. "Pathan on fire,” read one of the comments.

Shah Rukh, along with co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham left for Spain last week. Reports suggest the team will be shooting for a song and a few action sequences for Pathan in Spain. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is touted as an action-thriller and will arrive in cinemas on January 25, 2023.

