Shah Rukh Khan makes wait for Pathaan tougher, shows off abs in pic with funny message for missing shirt

Shah Rukh Khan hardly posts much on social media these days. And when he does, he makes sure he leaves his awaiting fans even more excited about his upcoming projects. The actor has now shared a shirtless picture to tease his film Pathaan. His eight pack abs do the talking as he poses in a serious mood, while sporting longer, darker hair. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's physical trainer reveals how actor worked for those ripped Pathan abs at 56

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shah Rukh wrote a message for his missing shirt, “Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota…. Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti… Tum hoti toh aisa hota… (How would it be if you were here, you would have been surprised at this, you would have laughed so much on this, this would have happened if you were there). Me also waiting for Pathaan.”

Shah Rukh Khan's new post is gaining a lot of attention.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Talking about such promotional posts related to the film, Siddharth had said last month, "Every announcement of Pathaan is like revealing a piece of an epic puzzle in front of the curious eyes of the fans and audiences, leading right up to our release day. We aspire for every asset of Pathaan to be a big talking point mainly because, we, fortunately, have the content to create that buzz," Siddharth said.

Pathaan is one of Shah Rukh Khan's three much-awaited films, the other two being Jawan and Dunki. It will mark his comeback on the back screen after 2018 film Zero. It has been shot in India, Spain and other locations and will bring back the hit pairing of Shah Rukh and Deepika once again, after their successful films like Om Shanti Om and Chennai Express.

Pathaan is set to release in theatres on January 25 next year. Shah Rukh reportedly plays a RAW agent while John Abraham is in the role of a powerful antagonist.

