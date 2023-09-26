Here's proof that Shah Rukh Khan manifested delivering a 1000 crore film 10 years ago. Watch

As Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan crossed the ₹1000 crore (gross) mark at the worldwide box office, an old video of the actor talking about delivering such a massive blockbuster has surfaced online. A video from his 10-year-old interview with IBNLive was shared on Reddit recently and his fans were left in awe on learning that he actually manifested it long ago. Also read: As Jawan crosses ₹1000-cr mark, a breakup of who gets what from that huge figure

What Shah Rukh Khan said 10 years ago

Shah Rukh Khan during the Jawan success event. (AFP)

During the interview with the news channel, Shah Rukh was asked if it matters to him that a film should make it to the ₹100 crore club. The actor had replied, “Its too limiting to give a number. Why 100 crores? Make it 1000 crores. I like to wake up in the morning with unrealistic thought of a 1000 crore. Why am I limiting myself to a 100?”

Fans react to Shah Rukh Khan's video

When a snippet from the interview was shared on Reddit as Jawan crossed ₹1000 crore, a fan reacted in the comments section, “The only response expected for Badshah of Bollywood!” Another said, “Shah Rukh Khan. Naam toh suna hoga (you must have heard this name).” A fan said in awe, “Wow he really manifested 1000cr for himself!” One more said, “Absolutely! I think some of these successful actors are powerful manifesters. I've heard Jim Carrey manifesting a million dollar cheque.”

A fan simply wrote in reaction to the video, “10 yrs later...” A comment also read: “Unrealistic. Two movies in a year which crossed 1000 crores back to back and probably the third will too. Sure SRK, unrealistic. Is there anything you won’t achieve?”

Jawan is Shah Rukh's second ₹1000 crore film this year after Pathaan. While Pathaan stands at gross worldwide collection of ₹1050 crore, Jawan may soon surpass the film to become his highest grossing film. Fans of the actor are confident, Shah Rukh's third film Dunki may also achieve such figures at the box office. It is scheduled to release around Christmas this year, clashing with Prabhas' Salaar as per latest reports.

