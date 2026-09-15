Shah Rukh Khan on King getting sandwiched between Avengers: Doomsday, Dune Part 3: ‘We’re the center ki tasty ikki’

Shah Rukh Khan has once again given fans a few clues about King, but stopped well short of revealing too much. During his latest #AskSRK session on X on Tuesday, the actor spoke about the film’s progress, his injuries during the shoot, the much-awaited trailer, its music and even the VFX work. He also had some fun with fans comparing King’s December release with big Hollywood films like Avengers: Doomsday and Dune Part 3.

King release clash: Shah Rukh Khan jokes about Avengers, Dune and calls himself the ‘tasty Tikki’.

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The interaction came after SRK shared his wishes with fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and invited them to join him for some light-hearted conversation. With King scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24, fans were naturally keen to know when they would finally get a proper glimpse of the film.

Shah Rukh Khan says King shoot was physically demanding

One fan asked SRK about the most difficult part of making King. The actor revealed that the shoot was not exactly smooth sailing, with injuries forcing him to pause and restart work several times. He, however, said he has now recovered and the film is almost complete. He wrote, “Had a few injuries while shooting so had to start stop many times but now all broken is fixed...and nearly all done...so all good.”

SRK says fans will get to see everything in King

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{{^usCountry}} With the film now 100 days away from its release, a fan asked SRK what he was looking forward to showing the audience the most. Rather than picking one particular element, the actor said he was excited for fans to experience the film as a whole. He added, “Everything in King ...worked very hard to entertain as many as possible. The action the songs the actors and of course my hair!!!” ‘Sab ayega’: SRK teases King trailer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the film now 100 days away from its release, a fan asked SRK what he was looking forward to showing the audience the most. Rather than picking one particular element, the actor said he was excited for fans to experience the film as a whole. He added, “Everything in King ...worked very hard to entertain as many as possible. The action the songs the actors and of course my hair!!!” ‘Sab ayega’: SRK teases King trailer {{/usCountry}}

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The trailer remains one of the biggest questions surrounding King. When a fan asked why the wait was taking so long, SRK explained that he was not deliberately keeping fans waiting. He suggested that the team was taking its time to put together something that would do justice to the film. He quipped, “Ab picture hi dekho na! Tarsa nahi raha join acchhi wali bana raha hoon....ke Dil ko tasalli mile....Sab ayega...24th Dec se pehle.” That means fans can expect the trailer and other promotional material to arrive before King reaches theatres on December 24.

Is SRK or Siddharth Anand behind the teaser delay?

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Another fan jokingly asked whether SRK or director Siddharth Anand was responsible for the delay in the teaser or poster. SRK was quick to defend his director, before admitting that he may be the one taking longer than expected. “Sid toh bechara laga hua hai. Late bhai hain...taking time to put our best foot forward so u all enjoy it and feel proud and happy with King,” he added.

SRK also revealed that he has been closely involved with the VFX process and is keeping the team on its toes as they work towards finishing the film. He wrote, “Troubling RC Vfx a lot. Sitting on Harry and Keiten head to deliver the best. I think they might ban me from coming to the office late nights soon.”

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He also teased about the action scenes and said, “Yeah action is very big and Sid has really worked hard on it. But I hope the emotions and comedy appeal to you all also.” He joked about Siddharth shouting out loud too, “Ha ha main toh normally wire se latak raha hota hoon....harness pe! Sirf Director hi bolta hai...humari toh bolti bandh hot hai...also Sid shouts toooo loud so nobody can hear us only.”

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SRK jokes about King being ‘sandwiched’ between Hollywood releases

King is expected to arrive during a busy period, with Hollywood titles including Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three also lined up around the same time. A fan therefore asked SRK if the film was feeling like the filling in a sandwich and whether its release date could eventually move.

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SRK, however, appeared unfazed by the competition and answered with his trademark humour. “Not at all....Baaki bread pieces ka bhi toh socho....hum toh center ki tasty Tikki hain,” he quipped.

Why hasn't the King song been released yet?

The music is another area where fans are waiting for an update. When asked to release a song from King, SRK revealed that Arijit Singh is still putting the finishing touches on it. “Kar deta Abhi Arijit dada ko finishing touches dene hain. He is a perfectionist takes some time rightfully,” he revealed.

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SRK was asked once again to release the trailer, but he made it clear that he is in no hurry to give away the film before its release. With 100 days still left, the actor wants fans to be patient. “Abhi sirf baat karunga Trailer baad mein....film is 100 days away na...24th Dec bro,” he replied.

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What did SRK say about his next project after King?

Asked what he plans to do after King, SRK did not reveal what is coming next. Instead, he responded with a line that sounded very much like a continuation of the film's own mood. “Pata nahi Abhi toh ‘King Akela Kaafi hai’,” the superstar said.

About King

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, King features an ensemble cast including daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is set to release on December 24, 2026.