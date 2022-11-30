Shah Rukh Khan announces Saudi Arabia schedule wrap of Dunki in heartfelt video, fans react. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan wrapped up filming for his upcoming film Dunki in Saudi Arabia. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, he posted a video from the shoot location and extended his heartfelt gratitude towards the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture. He also thanked the film’s team for making it a successful project. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan opts for casual as he flies out of Mumbai

In the video, Shah Rukh appeared in a black coat while also sporting black sunglasses to match with his attire. He appeared to be in the middle of the Arabian desert. He said, “There’s nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with Dunki here in Saudi.”

He further thanked director Rajkumar Hirani along with the entire cast and crew members involved in the making of Dunki. He added that it was ‘lovely’ shooting Dunki and further thanked the government for letting them film at the ‘spectacular locations’ of their country.

Sharing the video, Shah Rukh added to the caption of the post, “A very big Shukran to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture, the team and all who made this shoot schedule of#Dunki so smooth…” Reacting to the actor’s sweet gesture, a fan wrote in the comment section, “You just made my day.” “Dunki giving classic masterpiece vibe already,” added another person. Many fans also praised Shah Rukh’s look in the video. A person said, “Yahi look permanent rakh lo Khan sahab MashAllah se bohat handsome lag rahe ho (Make this your permanent look. You look too handsome).”

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the director. It has Taapsee Pannu opposite Shah Rukh. Earlier, the film’s team was seen filming in London. The project was initially announced in April 2022.

Besides this, Shah Rukh also has some more much-awaited movies in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Pathaan, with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, releasing next year. He also has Atlee’s upcoming Jawan.

