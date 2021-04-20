Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shares pics of her New York apartment bathed in sunset glow
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shares pics of her New York apartment bathed in sunset glow

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has shared a bunch of new pictures of her apartment in New York. Check them out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Suhana Khan at her apartment in New York.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana, has shared a bunch of new pictures of herself and her apartment in New York. She is currently enrolled in a film studies course at the New York University.

On Tuesday, Suhana reposted a friend's picture of her, clicked at her home. She is bathed in the golden light of the sunset. She is wearing a white top and her hair is tied in a bun.

Suhana also posted a screenshot of her camera album, full of pictures of her apartment, coloured golden by the setting sun. She has a black velvet couch, flanked by lamps and a small dining set with red chairs. The front and side walls are made of glass, giving a view of the New York skyline. There are also pictures of a piece of cake on a plate.

Suhana has been in New York for a couple of years now. Last year, during the lockdown, Suhana had returned to Mumbai to be with her parents and brothers. She also accompanied her father to Dubai for the IPL (Indian Premiere League).

Suhana Khan's apartment in New York.

Suhana wishes to be an actor, like her father. Shah Rukh, however, has said that all his kids will have to finish their studies before they can pursue acting as a career. “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet,” he had previously said in an interview.

Shah Rukh himself has not been seen on the big screen since 2018. His last film, Zero, had flopped at the box office. He took a long break from movies after that. While it is reported that he has started working on his next, titled Pathan, he has not made an official announcement yet.

