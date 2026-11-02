Shah Rukh Khan’s King song Tu Mil Jaaye has fans speculating about Suhana Khan’s surprise appearance

Shah Rukh Khan gave fans a special treat on his 61st birthday by releasing the first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, from his much-anticipated film King. The romantic track features Shah Rukh romancing Deepika Padukone, bringing back memories of their previous collaborations, including Pathaan and Jawan. However, fans were quick to spot what they believe could be a glimpse of Suhana Khan in a blink-and-miss scene in the song.

Did Suhana make surprise appearance in King song?

Suhana Khan will make her big screen debut in King.

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The song opens with Shah Rukh declaring that he is not a 'qaatil' (killer), but an 'aashiq' (lover), as he is seen flaunting a gun with a charming smile. The following scenes show him completely smitten by Deepika as the two romance each other against breathtaking locations across the world.

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The visuals then quickly shift to reveal the fiercer side of Shah Rukh's character, showing him in action as he takes on his enemies. One blink-and-miss scene features a girl standing with her back to the camera in front of a burning house.

Deep Dive Does Suhana Khan appear in Shah Rukh Khan's King song Tu Mil Jaaye? Fans have speculated that Suhana may appear in a brief scene, but her identity has not been confirmed. The clip shows a girl standing with her back to the camera in front of a burning house. Why do fans think the girl in Tu Mil Jaaye is Suhana Khan? The girl appears only briefly, with her back to the camera, and Suhana is part of King's cast. Fans shared their guesses online, but the scene does not confirm who the girl is. Who sings Tu Mil Jaaye, and when does King release? Tu Mil Jaaye features vocals by Arijit Singh, Madhubanti Bagchi and Ed Sheeran, with music by Sachin-Jigar. King is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026.

Fans believe the girl could be Suhana Khan, who is also part of the film's cast. Sharing their guesses online, one person commented, "I guess this is suhana khan from the new song of #King." Another wrote, "Suhana khan? #King."

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{{^usCountry}} A third fan speculated about her character's storyline, writing, "Does Suhana khan's character die here, or she meet Rani's character and eventually become the main lead? Whatever the situation, one thing is certain: the father-daughter emotions in #King are going to be absolute MAYHEM. ❤️‍🩹🔥" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third fan speculated about her character's storyline, writing, "Does Suhana khan's character die here, or she meet Rani's character and eventually become the main lead? Whatever the situation, one thing is certain: the father-daughter emotions in #King are going to be absolute MAYHEM. ❤️‍🩹🔥" {{/usCountry}}

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About Tu Mil Jaaye

The song features vocals by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, along with an English rap segment by Ed Sheeran. The music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, with Hindi lyrics penned by Kumaar and the English rap written by Ed Sheeran. The choreography is by Piyush and Shazia.

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Shah Rukh took to social media at midnight to share the song with fans. Sharing it, he wrote, "This era of love is bestowed upon the fortunate ones... Where roses bloom amidst the fragrance of gunpowder...Of Love and other Battles...This December, #LoveLikeAKing #TuMilJaaye song out now! #KING."

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About King

King is an upcoming action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and features an ensemble cast including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhay Verma, among others.

The film marks Suhana's theatrical debut. It is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026.