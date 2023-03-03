Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home: Two men break into Mannat, case registered; investigation underway

Two young men broke into actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat in Mumbai on Thursday. As per a report, the Mumbai Police said that the men were apprehended by the security guards after they had entered Mannat's premises by scaling the outer wall. During the police enquiry, the men claimed that they had come from Gujarat and wanted to meet Shah Rukh. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan responds to fan who asked why actor didn't come outside Mannat as he was waiting)

As per news agency ANI, the men are aged between 20 and 22. A case of trespassing and other relevant offences was registered against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.

Last year, Mannat got a new entrance gate and a new LED nameplate that is illuminated after dark. The house’s facade is popular as fans regularly go there to click pictures and selfies. Shah Rukh also greets fans from a balcony on special occasions. Ahead of and after Pathaan's release, Shah Rukh has made several appearances for his fans at Mannat.

Shah Rukh is currently basking in the success of Pathaan, which has broken many records at the box office. It has managed to garner ₹1000 crore at the worldwide box office. John Abraham and Deepika Padukone also featured in the action-packed film. The Yash Raj Films project, directed by Siddharth Anand released last month.

Recently, Shah Rukh during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter said that he spent all his time at home during his break from films. When one of the users quizzed him about his routine during his break, Shah Rukh said, "I just sat at home and watched all the films that I could to become an audience again and not be a movie maker."

Fans will now see Shah Rukh in Atlee's Jawan alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati. Produced by Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment, the film will release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres on June 2, 2023. He will also be a part of Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki along with Taapsee Pannu.

