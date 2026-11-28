Actor Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar attended a Meta event in Mumbai on Friday evening. The Bollywood star spoke about his upcoming film King with Siddharth Anand while there. Revealing why he went grey-haired and decided to play his age in the film, the actor pointed out the age gap between him and his leading ladies. He also stated that he just wanted to be a cool 61-year-old hero.

Shah Rukh Khan on acting with much younger actresses and being cool

Shah Rukh Khan went grey-haired for his role in Siddharth Anand's King. more less

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Shah Rukh spoke about why he wanted to star in King. “I’ve always wanted to be a hero. I felt I wasn’t good-looking when I first entered the film industry. So, when I got the chance to be a hero, for someone as simple-looking as I am, I hold it very dearly,” he explained.

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“Secondly, I was shooting for a film which I won’t name, but Karan knows. I won’t name the director and heroine either. I was standing in front of her and telling her one of my amazing love dialogues,” he said, adding, “I love you a lot; I want to get lost in your eyes. I feel like I’ve seen the world when I look at you. And one more thing: I hope you finished your math homework for tomorrow, beti (daughter). So, with the age difference between me, and the girls I was acting with, I started feeling I should play my age, which is 61 now. And be as cool as a 61-year-old can be.”

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{{^usCountry}} Shah Rukh said that, with his grey-haired look in King, he wanted girls to look at him differently now. “So, even if today I sit down or stand up and say any of the dialogue, it still seems relevant. And all the girls in the world, because my daughter Suhana is also part of the film, all the girls think, this is how my dad should be. I just wanted to be a hero at 60 and play my age,” said the actor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah Rukh said that, with his grey-haired look in King, he wanted girls to look at him differently now. “So, even if today I sit down or stand up and say any of the dialogue, it still seems relevant. And all the girls in the world, because my daughter Suhana is also part of the film, all the girls think, this is how my dad should be. I just wanted to be a hero at 60 and play my age,” said the actor. {{/usCountry}}

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About Siddharth Anand’s King

King is directed by Siddharth Anand, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sujoy Ghosh, Suresh Nair, and Sagar Pandya. It will mark Shah Rukh’s daughter, Suhana Khan’s, theatrical debut. Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma also star in it. Kareena Kapoor appears in the song Daddy Cool, which was released on Friday. The film will be released in theatres on December 24.