Shah Rukh Khan sends best wishes to ‘baby' Suhana Khan after her Archies trailer release

On Father's Day, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share good wishes for daughter Suhana's upcoming Bollywood debut. Suhana will be seen as an actor for the first time in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film's teaser was unveiled at the Netflix Tudum event in Sao Paulo. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan wishes daughter Suhana Khan on 23rd birthday with unseen video, she can't help but laugh)

Shah Rukh's tweet

Shah Rukh Khan has best wishes for daughter Suhana and her debut movie.

Sharing his wishes on Suhana's debut, Shah Rukh wrote, “On Father’s Day - here’s wishing the best to my baby… all the babies… and Tiger Baby… for #TheArchies!” He also shared the teaser.

Fans' reactions

Shah Rukh's fans loved his sweet gesture. “#HappyFathersDay @iamsrk sir. Thank u for being the best father in the world for ur childern & giving them all the love & being thier biggest inspiration. U r not the only the biggest megastar but also the biggest superhero in ur childern’s life. LOVE U GOD SRK,” wrote one. “Happy Father’s Day sweet dad. Love to you and your family,” commented another.

About The Archies

The Archies is a live-action musical based on the characters of the popular American comics of the same name. The upcoming Netflix film is billed as a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale, the fictional hill station, to a new generation in India, the streamer said.

The 1.16 minute trailer was released at Netflix's live global event Tudum with an audience of over 10,000 cheering on ground in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on late Saturday night.

"Are you ready to go back in time? Welcome to the Archies," wrote Akhtar in her post as she shared the trailer of her movie on her official Instagram account. After the first look, the lead cast was introduced on stage by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan from the popular Netflix series Never Have I Ever.

The cast, including Dot (Ethel Muggs), Agastya Nanda (Archie Andrews), Khushi Kapoor (Betty Cooper), Mihir Ahuja (Jughead Jones), Suhana Khan (Veronica Lodge), Vedang Raina (Reggie Mantle) and Yuvraj Menda (Dilton Doiley) took to the stage of Tudum to perform the song Sunoh.

Set in the year 1964, The Archies is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of Riverdale's favourite set of teenagers - Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

