Twitter reacts to reports of Shah Rukh Khan having Dear Zindagi-like extended appearance in Suhana's theatrical debut

Shah Rukh Khan may soon unite with his daughter Suhana Khan on the big screen. He will reportedly have an extended appearance in a film next year, with which Suhana will make her debut in theatres. She'll be first seen in the Netflix film The Archies, which will be released later this year. (Also Read: When Suhana Khan said she wanted Shah Rukh Khan to be addressed as her dad at school: ‘I hated attention’)

Suhana Khan to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh is already producing Stardom, the web series that will launch his son Aryan Khan as a director. While it's not yet clear whether he'll be seen in a cameo in his son's directorial debut, celebrities such as Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor will make cameo appearances in the web series.

Shah Rukh in Suhana's film

Now, as per a report in Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh will also co-produce a film that will star his daughter Suhana in the lead role. This will be Suhana's first film in the cinemas since she's already wrapped up the shoot of her debut film, The Archies, which will premiere on Netflix India this November.

What will Shah Rukh play?

Shah Rukh, however, is unlikely to play a lead in Suhana's theatrical debut. He is expected to appear in an extended role, a la Jehangir Khan in Gauri Shinde's 2016 coming-of-age film Dear Zindagi. The film, co-produced by his banner Red Chillies Entertainment, starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role and Shah Rukh as her therapist.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reactions to Shah Rukh, Suhana's collaboration

Reacting to the news, one Twitter user said, “At this peak of his career SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) doing a extended cameo… don't mind a full-fledged role in a family drama, but this is simply parivar niyojan yojna.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another user wrote, “Plot should be Suhana getting kidnapped and SRK rescuing her with action.” A Twitter user called this film “SRK's Antim,” referring to Antim: The Final Truth, 2021 action film starring Ayush Sharma in the lead and Salman Khan in an extended appearance. Another user said, “I'M SO EXCITED FOR SRK'S DAD ROLE ERA TO COMMENCE.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON