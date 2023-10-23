Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt pay tribute to Bishan Singh Bedi: Thank you for teaching about sports, life

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt have paid tribute to former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi who died on Monday. As per news agency PTI, he died at the age of 77 after battling a prolonged illness. The late sportsperson is survived by his wife Anju, son Angad Bedi and daughter-in-law Neha Dhupia. (Also Read | Ajith Kumar’s father P Subramaniam Mani dies, family wants to ‘grieve privately’; Sarath Kumar pays tributes)

Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to the late sportsperson

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) Shah Rukh wrote, "Growing up our lives are moulded by the spirit, the gusto and sheer grace of people who we see and experience around us. Mr. #BishanSinghBedi was one of them. May God bless his soul & thank u Sir for teaching us so much about sports & life. You will be missed immensely. RIP."

Suniel Shetty penned a note

Suniel Shetty shared a throwback photo of Bishan Singh Bedi. He tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of the spin legend, Bishan Singh Bedi. A man who was adored not just for his cricketing prowess but also for the honesty and integrity he carried in his heart. He was a true maestro of the game and an inspiration to so many. May his legacy continue to inspire generations. Rest in peace, Bedi Sir."

Sanjay Dutt, Hansal Mehta paid homage

Sanjay Dutt shared on X, "Cricket has lost a legend today, but the memories and moments created by Bishan Singh Bedi ji will live on forever. My thoughts are with his family and the entire cricketing community as we mourn this profound loss (folded hands emoji)."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta posted a black-and-white picture of a young Bishan Singh Bedi bowling in the field. He tweeted, "The greatest. Ever. Bishen Singh Bedi : 1946-2023."

About Bishan Singh Bedi

"He breathed his last at his home this morning. He recently underwent a knee operation. The infection spread and he could not recover from that," PTI quoted one of his close friends as saying. Born in Amritsar in 1946, he played 67 Tests for India and took 266 wickets with 14 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul. He was briefly the manager of the Indian cricket team in 1990 during tours of New Zealand and England.

Bishan Singh Bedi was one of the most admired Indian captains and he led the team for nearly four years in Test cricket between 1975 and 1979 after Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi's retirement. He was the longest-serving Delhi Ranji team captain from 1974 to 1982.

