Shah Rukh Khan tweets about Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar after he plays against KKR in his first IPL match

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut during Sunday's match in which his team Mumbai Indians played against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and won. On Monday, KKR co-owner, actor Shah Rukh Khan shared a special message for his friend Sachin Tendulkar, and his son. Shah Rukh said witnessing Arjun's IPL debut was 'a proud moment' for dad Sachin. Shah Rukh Khan tweeted after Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun played against KKR in his first IPL match.

Shah Rukh tweeted, "As competitive as this IPL may be… but when you see a friend's son, Arjun Tendulkar, take the field, it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and Sachin Tendulkar, what a proud moment!! Wow!"

Many Twitter user praised Shah Rukh's gesture. Sharing old photos of the actor with Sachin, a person tweeted, "True sportsman." One more tweeted, "Wow, I didn't expect this... In this world of negativity, it's so good to see everyone congratulating Sachin on Arjun's debut." Another one tweeted in reaction to Shah Rukh's message for Sachin and his son Arjun, “Winning hearts once again.”



While Shah Rukh was not spotted at Sunday's match, which was held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, his daughter Suhana Khan was seen cheering for KKR in the stadium. She was joined by brother AbRam Khan.

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh grabbed attention as he attended KKR's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After the match, Shah Rukh was seen meeting a specially-abled fan of KKR, who is a regular visitor, whenever the team plays a game at Eden Gardens. Shah Rukh went up to him and kissed him on his forehead after the team won the match against RCB. Suhana had also joined father-actor Shah Rukh in Kolkata for the match, along with her friend, budding actor Shanaya Kapoor.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Pathaan, which became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. He featured alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the action film directed by Siddharth Anand. His upcoming projects include Dunki and Jawan.

