Shah Rukh Khan was the only star who never gave in to underworld bullying, recalls Sanjay Gupta: ‘Goli marni hai mar do’

Shah Rukh Khan has been garnering praise for his action-packed performance in his latest film Jawan. Now, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who recently watched Jawan, lauded Shah Rukh noting how he overcame various challenges in his life. He recollected a moment when the actor refused to bow down to underworld bullying in the 1990s. (Also Read | Jawan box office collection day 3: India haul crosses ₹200 cr mark, Shah Rukh Khan film earns ₹74 cr on stellar Saturday)

What Sanjay Gupta said about Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in Jawan.(PTI)

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Sanjay Gupta wrote, "I saw Jawan. I feel compelled to share this. Back in the 90’s when the underworld bullying of the film stars was at its peak @iamsrk was the only star who never gave in. 'Goli marni hai mar do, par tumhaare liye kaam nahin karoonga. Main Pathan hoon (If you want to shoot, you can, but I won't work for you. I am a Pathan)'. He said. He’s the same today."

Talking about Shah Rukh in Jawan, Sanjay posted another tweet. He wrote, "The entire finger monologue in Jawan is the single most gutsy thing in our films in the last ten years. Hats off to the man with a spine of steel." Jawan scripted history at the domestic box office as it entered the ₹200 core club in just three days.

Shah Rukh on love received for Jawan

Reacting to fans' positive response after watching Jawan, Shah Rukh shared a note on X. He wrote, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!"

Jawan box office collection so far

So far, Jawan has earned ₹202.73 crore in India and ₹350 crore worldwide gross. In Jawan, Shah Rukh is seen with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone have cameo roles. Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureshi are also part of the film.

More about Jawan

Jawan released worldwide in theatres on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is the story of a father-son and addresses social as well as political issues. A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

