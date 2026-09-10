Shah Rukh Khan was a hit with the teachers in school, but had only one ‘flaw’, reveals his senior Palash Sen

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s charm has been talked about for decades, but Palash Sen has a rather personal reason to vouch for it. The singer, who was Shah Rukh’s senior in school, has recalled how the actor was a favourite not just among students but teachers as well. However, he also revealed one “flaw” that Shah Rukh had.

Palash Sen reveals Shah Rukh Khan's only flaw

Palash Sen talks about Shah Rukh Khan's only flaw as a school kid.

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In a chat with YouTube channel Kadak, Palash talked about his school days with Shah Rukh and said, "We should all learn about charm from Shah Rukh. Not just the students, he was such a hit with the teachers also. The teachers did not like anyone else as much as they liked Shah Rukh. He was my junior, but we were very good friends. I had never seen such a charming, ambitious, and efficient person."

Palash recalled with a smile that even though Shah Rukh was an all-rounder, he had one “flaw”, he couldn’t sing. As a result, Palash would sing for him during plays. “It is quite rare to witness such a complete person. We met very rarely after school, like at some parties or shows, but it was very rare. People might think why they didn’t meet if they were such good friends but he is my friend and whenever I meet him, he will still be my friend. Whatever he has achieved in life, I am just proud. I am always so happy.”

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About Palash Sen and Shah Rukh Khan

{{^usCountry}} Palash Sen is best known as the frontman of Indian rock band Euphoria and has also worked as a singer, songwriter, composer, actor and filmmaker. Shah Rukh and Palash studied at St Columba’s School in Delhi and were friends during their school days. Earlier, in an interview, Palash said that he was actually Shah Rukh’s first playback singer — but not for a film. During a school production of The Whiz, Shah Rukh acted while Palash sang his parts from backstage. Palash has joked that he was singing for Shah Rukh “way before Sonu Nigam”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Palash Sen is best known as the frontman of Indian rock band Euphoria and has also worked as a singer, songwriter, composer, actor and filmmaker. Shah Rukh and Palash studied at St Columba’s School in Delhi and were friends during their school days. Earlier, in an interview, Palash said that he was actually Shah Rukh’s first playback singer — but not for a film. During a school production of The Whiz, Shah Rukh acted while Palash sang his parts from backstage. Palash has joked that he was singing for Shah Rukh “way before Sonu Nigam”. {{/usCountry}}

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Some of Palash’s Bollywood playback work includes songs such as Dil Ke Sannate (Filhaal...), Salma O Salma (Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge), Main Kaun Hoon (Lamhaa), Jiya Jaye Na (Mumbai Cutting) and Musik Bandh Na Karo (Hum Tum Shabana).

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Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24.