Palash Sen recalls being seen as a threat, says he knows why Arijit Singh quit playback singing: ‘He’ll now walk on…’

On Monday, Palash took to Instagram and shared a long note reflecting on his first film and how the industry reacted to him at the time. He wrote, “Twenty-four years ago today, or perhaps on February 2, my first film as an actor, Filhaal, was released. It was a flop. I was written off badly by most critics and trolled by many in the film industry. There was a particular model-turned-actress who lectured me on why I shouldn’t act in films, as did several others. I wasn’t interested in films to begin with. I did this one only because I wanted to sing a song written by the greatest poet-writer of all time, Gulzar saab. That the song was to be composed by the legendary Anu ji was another dream come true. And that was it. ”

Singer Arijit Singh recently shocked everyone after announcing his decision to retire from playback singing. While some supported his move, others urged him to reconsider. In a recent social media post, singer and actor Palash Sen revealed that he understands why Arijit made the decision and recalled a time when he himself was once perceived as a threat in the industry.

He added, “I really don’t know why I was perceived as a threat. I just went to have fun and do my job to the best of my ability. Getting to work with the amazing Sush, Tabu and Sanjay was my reward. Being directed by the wonderful Meghna is a cherished experience of a lifetime. I have nothing but beautiful memories, and I am so proud of this ahead-of-its-time film. In fact, now that it has become such a success on television, it makes me very happy and grateful. The truth is, I know why my brother Arijit is quitting film playback. I was there years ago, and I chose my own path — the path that I know Arijit will now walk on.”

Palash further recalled that he was nominated for several Best Newcomer awards that year but did not win any. While he missed out on trophies, he said the love from fans meant everything to him.