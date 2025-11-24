Euphoria’s Palash Sen talks about losing relevance, importance during live gig in Goa: 'Har roz Bollywood jeetta hai’

On the final night of Royal Enfield Motoverse 2025, singer Palash Sen, who created waves with his independent music band Euphoria in the 2000s, took center stage not just to perform, but to make a point. The Euphoria frontman turned his high-energy set to highlight how independent musicians continue to struggle in a Bollywood-dominated industry. On Sunday, Palash Sen took the stage o perform at Royal Enfield Motoverse 2025 in Goa.

Palash Sen makes a statement

On Sunday, Palash took the stage to perform at Royal Enfield Motoverse 2025 in Goa with his band where he used nostalgia and his musical prowess to confront the struggles he is facing.

Euphoria opened their set with instantly recognisable melodies such as Maaeri, Aana Meri Gali, Ab Na Jaa, and the timeless anthem Dhoom Pichuck, which had the crowd singing every word. “We have completed 27 years in the music industry this year, and it has been possible because of you all,” Palash said on stage.

In between tracks, Palash didn’t shy away from calling out the imbalance in India’s music culture. “

“Har roz Bollywood jeetta hai aur Euphoria haarta hai, but aaj raat aapne Euphoria ko jeeta diya (Every day Bollywood wins, and Euphoria loses. But tonight Euphoria won and it is because of you all),” he said, urging fans to support artists who dare to create outside the film industry’s shadow.

He announced, “Keep supporting us… Tum hi log humari support ho yaar, aur koi nahi support karta (You guys are our pillars of support. No one else supports us).”

At another instance, Palash shared, “We might not be important anymore, might not be relevant anymore, maybe our faces can’t even be seen on posters, but that is okay because euphoria lives in hearts.”

But the evening wasn’t just about that – it was also about rocking. In a surprise moment that sent the venue into a frenzy, rapper Raftaar joined Palash on stage.

‘There are friends in the world and they are brothers… I don’t know how many know I am one of the greatest supporters of hip hop and rap in this country and my brother happens to be the best rapper in the world…. Give it up for my bro, one and only Raftaar,” Palash said.

The two, who share a long-standing friendship, unleashed a powerful rendition of Linkin Park’s In The End, a crossover the audience welcomed with deafening cheers.

Palash also paid tribute to the global music legends, belting out English anthems such as Bryan Adams’ Summer of ’69 and Queen’s We Will Rock You.

The closing act

Meanwhile, the ride-and-music festival in Vagator concluded with tunes of Indian classical music and rhythms of folk music, with MIDIval Punditz, Kutle Khan, and Karsh Kale blending electronic soundscapes with folk and classical melodies, delivering fresh and innovative sets.