Opening for Linkin Park in Bengaluru is a full-circle moment for Delhi metal band Bloodywood: ‘Lit a fire within us’

“This is a full circle moment for all of us in Bloodywood. We all have looked up to Linkin Park at certain points in our lives and are big fans of the band. Their sound really defined the nu metal sound in the 2000s and just they kept going ahead with full force," said the band's frontman Jayant Bhadula explaining why the opportunity felt deeply personal for the band.

Delhi-based folk-metal band, Bloodywood has described opening for Linkin Park as ‘a full-circle moment,’ after it was announed that they will be the supporting act for the American band’s Bengaluru concert on January 23, next year.

“They lit a fire within all of us that made us create this band and try to walk the same steps as them,” he said. Adding that the announcement was “a very big moment” for the trio, he also said that much of Bloodywood’s identity can be traced back to the band they will now open for .

“Honestly, we are heading into these shows with a lot of love and passion. And the same fire that Linkin Park lit in our hearts back in the day. Yes, not just as musicians, but also as human beings. Also as people who would have posters of Linkin Park in their rooms and would just listen to each and every track of theirs. It's a very big moment for all of us. It's a very wholesome one,” he added.

The show in Bengaluru comes just two days before Linkin Park headlines Lollapalooza India in Mumbai, marking the band’s first-ever live performances in the country.

For Bloodywood, the slot adds another major milestone to their international rise, placing them on a platform alongside the artists who shaped their earliest musical ambitions. Known for blending heavy metal with Indian folk elements, the band has been consistently touring globally, building a loyal audience across Europe, the U.S. and Asia.