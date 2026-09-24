Shah Rukh Khan’s wealth drops by 2490 crore in one year, but he remains India’s richest actor: Hurun Rich List 2026

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan continues to lead the list of India’s richest actors, even though his estimated wealth has fallen significantly over the past year. The Hurun India Rich List 2026 puts the actor’s wealth at ₹10,000 crore, keeping him ahead of Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Shah Rukh Khan's wealth drops

SRK remains India’s richest actor despite ₹2,490 crore drop; Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan follow,

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The latest figure is down from the ₹12,490 crore net worth given to Shah Rukh in the 2025 Hurun India Rich List. That marks a difference of ₹2490 crore in one year. The actor’s wealth is not limited to his earnings from films; it also includes his business interests, particularly Red Chillies Entertainment, and his association with the Kolkata Knight Riders through Knight Riders Sports.

These numbers, however, are estimates and may change depending on the values assigned to private companies, investments, and other assets. The Hurun Global Rich List, released earlier this year, estimated Shah Rukh’s wealth at ₹10,800 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan takes the second spot

Amitabh Bachchan is the second-richest actor on the 2026 list, with an estimated wealth of ₹ 4000 crore. His net worth has increased considerably from the ₹1630 crore figure reported in the 2025 list.

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{{^usCountry}} The veteran actor’s wealth is linked not just to his decades-long film career but also to investments, real estate and assets managed through his family office. His latest valuation puts him well ahead of the other actors who feature among the top names. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The veteran actor’s wealth is linked not just to his decades-long film career but also to investments, real estate and assets managed through his family office. His latest valuation puts him well ahead of the other actors who feature among the top names. {{/usCountry}}

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Salman Khan has also made a new appearance on the list with an estimated wealth of ₹3000 crore. Hrithik Roshan follows with ₹2500 crore, an increase from his reported ₹2160 crore net worth in 2025. His fitness and lifestyle brand HRX continues to be an important part of his business interests.

Juhi Chawla and Karan Johar missing from the list

There are also some notable changes from last year’s rankings. Juhi Chawla and Karan Johar, who were both featured on the 2025 Hurun India Rich List, do not appear among the names on the 2026 list. Juhi had an estimated net worth of ₹7790 crore in 2025, while Karan Johar’s net worth stood at ₹1880 crore.

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The list also includes names from the business side of the film industry. Naresh Malhotra, the father of Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra, has an estimated wealth of ₹16,000 crore. Bhushan Kumar, Ronnie Screwvala, and Kalanithi Maran, all film producers, also make it to the list.

Shah Rukh Khan's next

Shah Rukh Khan is awaiting the release of King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan, along with Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24. The film arrives in theatres and will be sandwiched between big Hollywood releases, including Avengers: Doomsday and Dune Part 3, respectively.