Shahana Goswami admits she has multiple partners, is in open relationship: ‘I have so much love to give…'

Actor Shahana Goswami, best known for her performance in films like Heroine, Zwigato and Santosh, recently opened up about her unconventional approach towards relationships and love. The actor revealed in a podcast with Siddharth Kannan that she is in an open relationship and as no "primary partner" in her life.

Shahana Goswami talks about being in open relationship

Shahana Goswami talks about freedom in love and relationships.

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Shahana shared that conventional relationships never felt right for her, as she believes deeply in both love and personal freedom. Reflecting on her breakup with Milind Soman, she admitted that the traditional “relationship formula” no longer made sense to her. However, when she later met restaurateur Mauro Gazzi, she chose to approach relationships differently and embraced an open relationship without rigid rules or labels.

Talking about what an open relationship means to her, she said, "It means open and honest communication with whoever you are with, being able to truly understand what kind of person your partner is and working on yourself. At this point, I don’t even have one primary partner like that. I have many people with whom I have long-standing dynamics, but it’s not casual. None of it is casual for me."

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{{^usCountry}} She further described open relationships as "friendships" and explained it just like people have many friends and different dynamics with every friend. She added, "So for me, at this point, openness means there’s no clear-cut partnership with anyone, but there is this feeling of long-term bonding and connection that stays with you, no matter what form it takes. Sometimes it’s just friendship. Sometimes it might be physical too. There’s no need to force it into some specific direction. The baseline is simple: love and friendship. I have so much love to give, then why should I give to just one person?" Shahana added that there is nothing hidden in her life, and her partners know that she is getting intimate or is bonding with other partners as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further described open relationships as "friendships" and explained it just like people have many friends and different dynamics with every friend. She added, "So for me, at this point, openness means there’s no clear-cut partnership with anyone, but there is this feeling of long-term bonding and connection that stays with you, no matter what form it takes. Sometimes it’s just friendship. Sometimes it might be physical too. There’s no need to force it into some specific direction. The baseline is simple: love and friendship. I have so much love to give, then why should I give to just one person?" Shahana added that there is nothing hidden in her life, and her partners know that she is getting intimate or is bonding with other partners as well. {{/usCountry}}

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Shahana was in her 20s when she fell in love with 43-year-old Milind Soman. For six years, they just talked over text and letters, and later, when she moved to Mumbai, and they both were single, they started dating each other. However, in 2013, they called it quits. Shahana revealed that though they were very much in love, the timing was not right for them.

About Shahana Goswami's recent work

Shahana was last seen in the ZEE5 film, Despatch, which was released in 2024. The crime drama directed by Kanu Behl was produced by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP Movies. The film featured Manoj Bajpayee and Shahana Goswami in lead roles and received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics. She is yet to announce her new project.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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