Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's new film poster leaves internet baffled: 'Tanki pe baitha hai because...'

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be seen together for the first time in a yet-to-be-titled film. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kriti Sanon shared the first poster featuring herself and Shahid. She also shared an update with her fans and followers. (Also Read | Shahid Kapoor wants normal life for his kids: 'Mere wajah se itne problems ho rahe hain')

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in a new poster from their upcoming film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film will release in October this year. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar have produced it. It will also feature Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Announcing the film's wrap, Kriti wrote, "Announcing the wrap of our impossible love story. Our untitled project is set to release in Oct 2023. A Jio studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation. Written & Directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar. A Maddock film's production."

In the first look poster, both Kriti and Shahid sat on a bike facing each other against a sunset backdrop. While Kriti was seen on the seat, Shahid sat on the fuel tank. The words ‘an impossible love story’ were also written on the poster. Reacting to the poster, a person wrote on Reddit, “Not them making Shahid sit near fuel tank to make him look taller.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Isn't it looking kinda weird that the male lead actor is sitting on the tank and female on the seat? Kriti's body structure is actually looking bigger than Shahid's," said another person. "Why is Shahid sitting on Kriti’s lap instead of the other way around? Giving EK Villain vibes," wrote a Reddit user.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another Reddit user said, "I don't think it's about height. It looks more about the changed dynamics in the story, just a guess. Usually, it's the female lead that's made to sit in front of the male lead." A comment read, "Love that they are making her the dominant partner. Even her body language (leaning in and hand on his neck in a dominant way) is all very exciting to see."

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in a new poster from their upcoming film.

Fans will see Shahid in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film Bloody Daddy. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Shahid was recently seen in the thriller web series Farzi alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Created by the duo Raj and DK, the series premiered on Prime Video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kriti has Ganapath in the pipeline with Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath also stars Amitabh Bachchan and is scheduled to release on October 20. It will be out in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu.

She will also be seen with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor for The Crew. Diljit Dosanjh is also a part of the film. Kriti also has Adipurush along with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON