Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's luxurious Maldives vacay is all about peace and tranquility. See pics
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's luxurious Maldives vacay is all about peace and tranquility. See pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are vacationing with their children Zain and Misha in Maldives. The cost of the luxurious villa, where the family is staying will give you goosebumps.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput pose together.
Published on Oct 15, 2021 02:22 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are vacationing with kids Misha and Zain in the Maldives. Now, the whopping price of the place where the couple are staying is revealed.

Both Mira and Shahid have been posting about their vacay on Instagram and here’s where the couple have been enjoying some Maldivian bliss.

The couple is currently staying at Soneva Resorts with their kids. According to Soneva's official website, the group offers luxurious and sustainable resorts. Soneva offers small luxury villas for couples and small families. Soneva's one villa is big enough to accommodate a group of 12 for a full-fledged party. 

The resort also offers an over-water villa with water slide, which has a retractable roof, living room, children’s sleeping area, and a freshwater pool. Apart from this, luxurious cottages with attached pool are also available.

In a recent Instagram update, Mira was seen posing in a bikini while Shahid went shirtless.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput share pictures from the Maldives. 

On Wednesday, the couple and their two kids were spotted at the Mumbai airport while they were leaving for Maldives, which has become quite a favourite spot for Bollywood celebrities. In the pictures, Shahid can be seen wearing a grey co-ord set, while Mira stuck to a comfortable fit for the flight, with a handbag. 

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning with their kids, daughter Misha and son Zain. The family of four arrived at the airport to catch their flight out of Mumbai looking nothing short of effortless and comfy, setting airport fashion goals for us. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015 in a private wedding ceremony in New Delhi. On August 26, 2016, Shahid and Mira were blessed with a baby girl, whom they named Misha. Though she's not spotted much in the public, Misha is a part of her parent's social media posts. On September 5, 2018, the couple welcomed their second child, Zain. 

zain kapoor misha kapoor mira rajput shahid kapoor
