Shahid Kapoor calls Ananya Panday 'poser' on her new pic, fans tease her about Ishaan Khatter

On Tuesday, actor Ananya Panday shared pictures of herself wearing a hat. Actor Shahid Kapoor reacted to the picture and called her a poser.
Shahid Kapoor comments on Ananya Panday's pictures.
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:50 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Tuesday, actor Ananya Panday posted pictures of herself on Instagram. Actor Shahid Kapoor reacted to the pictures and called her a “poser."

Ananya shared the pictures and captioned it, “Hatters gonna hat.” In the picture, Ananya was seen wearing a blue hat while chilling near a beach.

Shahid commented on the picture, “Posers gonna pose." Soon, fans started replying to Shahid's comment, one person pointed at Ananya and Shahid's brother actor Ishaan Khatter's rumoured relationship and said “@shahidkapoor sir aapke ghar ki hone wali bahu hai ananya (Sir, Ananya will be the daughter-in-law of your house).” One fan called Ananya a “glorious mess” in the comments section, while one said that she is the “queen of millions of hearts.”

Ananya and Ishaan recently made headlines after the couple went to celebrate New Year together at the Ranthambhore National Park, Rajasthan. While Ishaan and Ananya didn't post any photos of them together, they were spotted together at the Mumbai airport on January 2, as they returned from Rajasthan. 

Ananya also shared several pictures and videos from the trip on Instagram. She captioned one of the posts, “Entering 2022 with a grateful, happy heart stay safe, be kind and make every moment count #YearOfTheTiger”

She also posted photos of herself from a guava farm on Instagram and Ishaan shared similar pictures on his social media handle.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter in a guava farm in Rajasthan. (Instagram)

Ishaan and Ananya reportedly started dating after they worked together in the film Khaali Peeli in 2020. The couple was also spotted together at Siddhant Chaturvedi's Diwali bash last year.

Ananya, who also comes from a Bollywood background, made her debut with the film Student Of The Year 2 in 2019. Ishaan made his Bollywood debut as the lead actor in 2018 with the film Dhadak, opposite actor Janhvi Kapoor. 

