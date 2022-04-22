Shahid Kapoor calls Kiara Advani ‘meri bandi’, reacts to her words of praise for Jersey

Shahid Kapoor had a special message for his former co-star, Kiara Advani, after she wished him luck for his film Jersey. The sports drama, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, was released in the theatres on Friday, April 22. Meanwhile, an advance screening for the film was held on Wednesday night, and Kiara took to her Instagram account the next day to compliment the team. Also Read| Jersey movie review: Shahid Kapoor hits a century in a film that's just too long

Kiara Advani, who had starred opposite Shahid in his last film Kabir Singh, called him 'too special' as she praised his performance in Jersey. She shared a poster of the film on Instagram Stories as she wrote, “My dearest SK, you are just tooooo special ya, watching you as Arjun has been nothing short of magic, you hit it out of the park and how, as Jersey releases tomorrow my best wishes to the entire team, @amanthegill, the loveliest @mrunalthakur, the finest of them all, @officialpankajkapur sir and the captain of their ship @Gowtamnaidu for this beautiful film (raising hands emoji)”.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's exchange on Instagram Stories.

Shahid went into his character of Kabir Singh from their last film as he thanked his former co-star for her wishes. Referring to Kiara as Preeti, her character in Kabir Singh, Shahid wrote, "My dearest Preeti your words will always stay in Kabirs heart. Tu meri bandi hai (pink heart emoji).” Kabir Singh, released in 2019, was a remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. In the film, Shahid played a surgeon who spirals into self-destruction after his girlfriend Preeti Sikka marries someone else under family pressure.

In Jersey, Shahid stars as Arjun Talwar, a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to cricket at the age of 36 to prove his ability and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. The film is the remake of a 2019 Telugu film of the same title, which starred Nani in the lead role. Both the original and the Hindi remake have been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and starred Ronit Kamra as Arjun Talwar's son.

