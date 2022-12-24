Shahid Kapoor calls Kriti Sanon 'annoying co-passenger' as she irritates him during flight

Actor Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and shared a video and a picture with actor Shahid Kapoor. She had a crazy time while travelling with Shahid on a flight. She brought her inner child out to annoy him while extending wishes for Christmas on Friday. She also shared a happy picture with him from their fun time. Shahid also shared a video with Kriti on his social media handle. He called her ‘annoying co passenger.’ (Also read: Kartik Aaryan gets grand welcome from fans as he travels in economy class flight: ‘Down to earth person’. Watch)

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kriti shared a video with Shahid. She can be seen annoying Shahid with a red Christmas cap. She rubbed the fur ball of the cap all over his head and face. Shahid pretended to sneeze as she brought the fur ball to his nose. Kriti wore a black woolen sweater while Shahid opted for a white one. Kriti captioned the clip, “My way of wishing a “Merry Christmas" along with Santa and Christmas tree emojis.

Kriti Sanon shares video with Shahid Kapoor via Instagram Stories.

Kriti also shared a happy picture with Shahid from the flight and wrote, “KS & SK.” Reacting to the picture, one of Kriti's fans wrote, “Waiting for Kriti-Shahid together.” Another fan commented, “Waiting to see your chemistry with @shahidkapoor sir. All the best to both of you (smiling face with red heart eyes emojis).” Other fan wrote, “You guys are looking awesome together (red heart and smiling face with red heart eyes emojis).” “Can't wait to know more about the film! Sounds so cool”, added another. Many fans dropped heart emojis on the post.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shahid also shared a video in which he annoyed Kriti with a fur ball as she held a bottle in her hand. He later made a gun expression with his hand. Shahid captioned, “When you have a really annoying over enthu co passenger.” Kriti and Shahid are rumoured to be working together on Dinesh Vijan's next movie. The official announcement is yet to be made.

Shahid Kapoor shares a video with Kriti Sanon via Instagram Stories.

Kriti was recently seen in Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan, helmed by Amar Kaushik. The film released on November 25, 2022. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak. She will be next seen in Om Raut's epic Adipurush, an adaptation of the Ramayana with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The film is set to release in 2023.

Shahid is set to make his digital debut with director Raj and DK's upcoming action thriller series, Farzi, along with Vijay Sethupathi. It will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from that, he also has director Ali Abbas Zafar's next Bloody Daddy as his upcoming project.

