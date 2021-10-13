Shahid Kapoor calls son Zain by a cute nickname as they join Mira Rajput and Misha at the airport, watch

Shahid Kapoor revealed his son Zain's nickname when he was heading to board his flight with his family. On Wednesday morning, Shahid and his wife Mira Rajput along with their children Misha and Zain were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

As they walked towards the departure gate, Shahid dearly called out to Zain. “Come, Raje,” he said. A curious Zain called out to his father to ask the name of the equipment he spotted on the other end of the airport. “What's that, papa?”

After giving him an explanation, Shahid picked up Zain in his arms. “Come this way, Raje,” he added, as Mira held Misha's hand and they walked towards the entrance.

As pictures and videos of Shahid and Mira along with their children surfaced online, fans confessed that they were surprised by how quickly Zain and Misha have grown up.

Shahid and Mira married in 2015 and welcomed Misha in 2016. Earlier this year, they celebrated her fifth birthday with a rainbow-themed party. Sharing pictures from the celebrations on Instagram, Mira said, “This year M’s birthday was all about rainbow, bright colours, and less complicated decor! Last year I was super excited to be a DIY party planner. Two birthdays and a year later, all I can think of is arriving at the birthday like a guest!”

Zain was born in 2018. On his birthday this year, Mira assembled a JCB crane. Sharing a time-lapse video of the assembly, Mira said, “Your obsession with JCBs and construction sparked the day you could sit with all your cement mixers and road rollers around you and I’d happily spend two hours building this JCB for you all over again. Build with your imagination and love just the way you do. I will take Petrol kissies from you till you’re 20! God bless you my jaan.”