Fans surprised to see Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's kids Misha and Zain all grown up: 'Didn't they just get married'

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were spotted by the paparazzi with their kids after a long time on Tuesday evening. The family was clicked at the Mumbai airport as they made their way inside with daughter Misha and son Zain.

The family was again spotted at the airport on Wednesday morning. Shahid stepped out of the car holding Misha's hand while Mira got Zain out of the car. Shahid then picked up Zain in his arms and told the paparazzi to maintain distance. On the back of his jacket was written: 'No photography'. +

Shahid and Mira are rarely seen with their kids in public. They have also stopped sharing pictures of Misha and Zain on social media since the last two years. Therefore, when fans finally got a glimpse of Zain, they could not believe how much he has grown so quickly.

“His kids have grown up so fast wow,” wrote one. “Sala abhi to shadi hua tha...itne bde bacche ho gye (Didn't he just get married? How are their kids so big already),” commented another. “Yeh paparazzi se door rakha hai inhone bacho ko islye kab bade ho gaye pata bhi nahi chala, aaj by chance mil gaye wapas kal se nahi dikhenge, phir jab dikhenge aur bade ho jayenge (They kept their kids away from the paparazzi so we didn't realise when they grew up. By chance, we caught a glimpse of them today. We won't see them again from tomorrow and the same thing will happen),” read another comment. “Wowwwww the kidz have grown up so cute mashallah,” wrote a fan.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 in Gurgaon. The couple welcomed daughter Mira in 2016 and son Zain in 2018. Recently, Misha arranged the birthday parties of both her kids and shared the journey on social media.

She arranged a rainbow-theme party for Misha and assembled a toy JCB excavator for Zain. The couple is also looking to move into their new home in Mumbai. They often share pictures from the construction site.