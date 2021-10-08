Shahid Kapoor speechless as Mira Rajput rejects his request to watch cricket in new video, watch

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput came together for a commercial for a smart television brand. In the video, shared by Shahid on his Instagram account, Shahid is taken by surprise as the smart television follows Mira's voice commands and plays her choice of film.

He then goes into his own imagination, where he imagines that with one command the library would clean up on its own and a cactus would bloom roses. However, his bubble bursts when he tries to command Mira to watch cricket with him. “Okay Mira, let's watch cricket,” he says, as he rests his head on her shoulder. “No!” she jumps, leaving Shahid speechless.

Sharing the video, Shahid said, “#AD. Guess even the OnePlus TV U1S with the Speak Now feature is smart enough to only take commands from the boss herself.”

This isn't Mira and Shahid's first ad together. Earlier this year, they starred in a commercial for oral hygiene. Mira also made a solo appearance in an advertisement, promoting a skincare brand. While Mira hasn't shown any interest in pursuing a career in acting, Shahid had said that Mira is comfortable with the camera.

“She is creative and has a great sense of clothes and is very good with food, too. She is well-spoken and well-read. She is also quite good with make-up. I appreciate all those things about her. She has a sense of design when it comes to houses and furniture. Having said that, she is pretty comfortable in front of the camera, too,” he told Hindustan Times in 2019.

Mira has appeared on a couple of chat shows with Shahid in the past. This includes their appearance on Koffee With Karan. Mira has also been experimenting with the video format on Instagram lately. Recently, she shared a video she spoke about the traits of a person born in the Virgo season.