Shahid Kapoor enjoys ‘Punjab di thandi’ in new pic, fans say he’s raising the temperature with his ‘hotness’

Shahid Kapoor seems to be currently chilling in Punjab, quite literally. The actor shared a couple of pictures of himself enjoying the winters in Punjab on his social media on Sunday afternoon, leading fans to quip that Shahid was raising the mercury there with his ‘hotness’.

Shahid took to his Instagram on Sunday and shared a smiling selfie of himself in his stories. He captioned the picture, “Gooood morning…” Around the same time, he posted another picture - a selfie in a slightly more sombre mood - on his feed. Shahid captioned the picture “Punjab di thand (Punjab’s cold)” with a pink heart emoji at the end.

While not much of the background is visible in the pics, one can see Shahid dressed in a grey sweater and a blue-black jacket on top with fog and mist visible behind him.

Fans responded to the selfie with jokes about how ‘hot’ Shahid looked. One fan commented, “Punjab di thand me Shahid di garmi (Shahid’s hotness in Punjab’s cold)." Another told Shahid in chaste Punjabi, “Shahid, you are raising the temperature with your hotness in Punjab’s cold”. There were a few comments on Shahid’s new clean-shaven look too, which he had revealed last week. “Still not used to seeing you without a beard,” commented one fan.

Shahid is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Jersey, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur. Jersey was to release on December 31 but due to rising Omicron cases and subsequent restrictions across India, the producers decided to postpone it. No new release date has been announced for the film so far.

Apart from Jersey, Shahid will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zaafar’s upcoming project, tentatively titled Bloody Daddy. “Are you ready for a crazy, quirky, mad ride of guns & gangs,” the filmmaker wrote on social media announcing the film last year.

