Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor films Mira Rajput struggling with her outfit at the beach, she exclaims: 'The hell!'
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor films Mira Rajput struggling with her outfit at the beach, she exclaims: 'The hell!'

Shahid Kapoor has shared a new video on Instagram, in which his wife, Mira Rajput is seen struggling to wear her beach outfit.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were seen in a new video on Instagram.
Updated on Oct 31, 2021 11:30 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Shahid Kapoor can expect an embarrassing video of him to land online in a few days. And the one putting it up would be none other than his wife, Mira Rajput.

On Sunday, Shahid shared a video in which Mira was seen struggling to wear a green outfit. The video also showed Shahid in the forefront, wearing sunglasses and smiling at Mira's struggle. She tried to figure out where her head should go but couldn't seem to crack the code. However, she catches Shahid filming the two of them, which is when the video ends.

RELATED STORIES

“Legend @mira.kapoor,” Shahid captioned the post. Mira commented on it and wrote, ”The hell! Just wait and watch."

The video appeared to have been shot during their recent Maldives vacation. While they returned from their trip last week, they are still sharing leftover pictures and videos from the trip.

Shahid and Mira were joined on the vacation by their kids--daughter Misha and son Zain. He shared a picture which showed him chilling on a small island with Zain. “THIS is a holiday. Nothing but those you love around. And nature. No phone no nothing. And you finally remember what really matters. You need nothing to be happy. Literally NOTHING is what you need, to be happy…. @mira.kapoor thanks for this amazing memory @discoversoneva,” he captioned the post.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor has witty reply for fan asking if kids are more difficult to handle or wife Mira Rajput

Mira has also been sharing a bunch of photos and videos from the trip. On Saturday, she shared a video in which she showed off a pair of pants which she could not wear since her honeymoon. “Just pull it together. A shirt that I’ve worn countless times through all my sizes and the pants I bought on honeymoon that never again fit till this gorgeous day on the beach.(And an overpriced bikini I deeply regret). I’m going on a shopping-stall (and NOT a haul) till I haven’t gone through my wardrobe well. It’s so much more fun. share your #shoppingstall outfits with me,” she wrote with the post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mira rajput shahid kapoor
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anupam shares rare pic with Kirron as he wishes son Sikandar on birthday

5

Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan reunite on Bigg Boss 15. See pics from Weekend Ka Vaar

Shatrughan Sinha says Sonakshi Sinha, Luv-Kush don’t do drugs

Neerja and Aarya director Ram Madhvani: I’m just trying to turn mediocre work into acceptable work
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP