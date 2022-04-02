Shahid Kapoor flaunts his new Mercedes-Maybach S580 worth 3 crore in new video, Badshah reacts. Watch

Actor Shahid Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of his next film Jersey. On Saturday, the actor shared a video of himself showing off his new car. Shahid bought the new luxurious car earlier this month. (Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor buys swanky Audi Q7 worth ₹80 lakh, after announcing her debut film Bedhadak. See pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video, Shahid captioned it, “Falling back bach." He also added HDBeenDope's song Cayman to the video. In the Instagram Reel, he can be seen standing on a surface then directly jumping to his car's driver seat. He then shuts the car's door and drive away.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Badshah rightly guessed the car's name and punned, “April mein may bach (May bach in April).” One fan replied to his comment, “Maybach is the best car ever, period,” while another one said, “May mein Maybach lena best hota (It is best to buy Maybach in May).” Another fan reacted, “I am loving your Drake style,” and many dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

The ex-showroom price of the Mercedes-Maybach S580 is ₹2.79 crores in India and the on-road price of the car goes up to ₹3 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a GQ India report, Shahid also owns Jaguar XKR - S, Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes - AMG S400, Porsche Cayenne GTS, and Mercedes ML-Class.

Shahid was last seen in the film Kabir Singh, alongside Kiara Advani. The film was a box office hit and became the third highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2019. Kabir Singh was a Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy. He will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. The film is the remake of a 2019 Telugu film of the same title and will mark the Hindi directorial debut of filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri. Shahid also has Bloody Daddy in the pipeline, which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON