Shanaya Kapoor buys swanky Audi Q7 worth 80 lakh, after announcing her debut film Bedhadak. See pics

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has bought a new car. She has purchased a luxurious Audi Q7. Earlier this month, filmmaker Karan Johar announced Shanaya's Bollywood debut with his upcoming home production Bedhadak. (Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor shares pics of herself enjoying the sun, dad Sanjay Kapoor marvels at ‘those abs’)

Audi Mumbai West's Instagram handle shared a series of pictures of Shanaya Kapoor, with her parentsSanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, posing with the car. Shanaya's new car, Audi Q7 Facelift is worth ₹80 lakh. Audi Q7's 2022 version comes in two variants - Premium Plus ( ₹80 Lakh) and Technology ( ₹88 lakh).

Shanaya will be making her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions Bedhadak. The film will also star actors Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Earlier this month, she announced the news on Instagram and unveiled her first look from the film. "I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can't wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love," she captioned the post.

Last year in an interview with PeepingMoon, Maheep said that she was shocked at the attention Shanaya received on social media, after she made her Instagram account public. She said, "It was thought of, that at this time in the morning we'll go and debut. By evening, around eight or nine, she was already at one lakh followers. It was going crazy. Me and Shanaya were a little in shock." (Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor has so many fan accounts, dad Sanjay sometimes replies 'love you' to wrong one)

Shanaya started her Bollywood career as an assistant director with the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was released in 2020. The film starred Shanaya's cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. She later made a cameo appearance in Netflix's The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, which featured her mother Maheep, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail