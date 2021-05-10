Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shanaya Kapoor has so many fan accounts, dad Sanjay sometimes replies 'love you' to wrong one
Shanaya Kapoor will soon make her Bollywood debut.
Shanaya Kapoor has so many fan accounts, dad Sanjay sometimes replies 'love you' to wrong one

  Maheep Kapoor, in an interview, spoke about her daughter Shanaya's big Bollywood debut under the Dharma Productions banner, and how the family is preparing for it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 12:39 PM IST

Maheep Kapoor, who rose to prominence as a cast member of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, has spoken about her daughter Shanaya Kapoor's big Bollywood debut. Earlier this year, it was announced that Shanaya would star in a film produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Shanaya, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, had been groomed for the gig over many years, and built up for the announcement by first making her Instagram account public. Maheep said in an interview that they were shocked at the attention Shanaya received on her first day of going public.

She told PeepingMoon in an interview, "It was thought of, that at this time in the morning we'll go and debut. By evening, around eight or nine, she was already at one lakh followers. It was going crazy. Me and Shanaya were a little in shock."

She continued, "I'm just so grateful for all these people, they're just so sweet, and so kind. She's got so many of those fan mails, you know? Sanjay is confusing Shanaya with these people also. Some fan had written 'love you, dad', and Sanjay has messaged, 'love you back, Shanaya'. I said, 'but which Shanaya are you messaging?' He was very confused. He said, 'oh, this is not Shanaya?' I said, 'no'. So we weren't expecting it, but it came, and it was overwhelming."

Also read: Ananya Panday reveals Suhana Khan is the 'makeup guru' of their squad with Shanaya Kapoor: 'I am the worst'

Shanaya's debut was announced in a special video shared by Dharma Productions. "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies , can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad," she'd written in a post, sharing the video.

