Shahid Kapoor flirts with Mira Rajput on Instagram, dedicates Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage to her

Shahid Kapoor dropped a sweet comment on Mira Rajput's latest Instagram video, which featured the song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, from Shahid's movie Kabir Singh, in the background.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor drops a loved-up comment on Mira Rajput's Instagram post.

Mira Rajput's latest video on Instagram prompted her husband Shahid Kapoor to drop a flirtatious comment. On Thursday, Mira shared a video in which she was seen putting together a perfect summer outfit. She styled a plain salwar-kameez along with a floral dupatta and completed the look with a pair of traditional shoes.

While fans were impressed, they were also happy to notice that Mira Rajput used the song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, from Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, in the background. While fans showered her with love, Shahid, too, dropped a sweet comment. He said, "This songs from me to you. You are amazing inside and out (sic)."

Mira had shared the post with a caption summarising her look. "A Simple Summer In the midst of contrived outfits, the pleasure of a simple mismatched salwaar kameez is as much satisfying as it is relieving Loose air dried hair, a thin liner and the softest cotton Kurta.. that’s summer," she said.

Shahid and Mira married in 2015. Mira was just out of college when they tied the knot. The couple recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. On the occasion, Mira shared a picture of the couple cuddling, and had written, "I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life."

Sharat Saxena says his only job would be to mouth lines like 'yes boss, no boss', and he had no choice

Earlier this week, Mira confessed she was missing Shahid. Sharing a picture with the actor, Mira said, "You make my heart skip a beat.. or three or four. FaceTime just doesn’t cut it #missyousomuch." Shahid has been busy with his upcoming projects. The actor wrapped the filming of Jersey late last year and has been occupied with his streaming debut, a series helmed by The Family Man creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The yet-to-be-titled project also stars Rashi Khanna.

Speaking about it during an Instagram live, he had said, "I'm very nervous about making my digital debut because I really feel that actors who might have been liked and loved on the big screen, might or might not be appreciated on a digital platform."

