Shahid Kapoor forgets to respond to Mira Rajput's dinner invitation, she calls him out on Instagram: 'RSVP pending'

Celebrity couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput made dinner plans in front of their combined 33 million followers on Instagram, when she asked him to respond to her dinner invite. Shahid had responded to his wife's latest Instagram post, in which she'd cosplayed as a character from Schitt's Creek.

"Television’s Moira Rose. Here goes Bébés, my spin on Moira’s iconic fashion sense. Black, white and accented. Her maximalism and my minimalism: recipe for enchiladas? And ofcourse it had to be shot at Ray’s studio. Mousepad anyone?" Mira captioned her post, to which Shahid replied, "Mira moira hai."

Mira shot back, "RSVP to dinner - pending." Several of their fans couldn't help but laugh at the interaction and dropped laughter emojis.

This isn't the first time that Mira has expressed her love for Schitt's Creek, which concluded its six-season run last year, and swept the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, winning in all seven major categories.

Last month, Mira shared a video of her attempt at making gulkand. In the caption of her post, she made a reference to Schitt's Creek's Rose Apothecary. In an earlier post, she wrote about her reaction to watching the show's finale. “Finished Schitt’s Creek last night and I’ve never been sadder at a show’s finale.. This one is a gem. Brilliant writing, characterisations, setups, COSTUMES and screenplay. But it’s the show’s message that is it’s crowning glory. The best part is, that it’s different for everyone. @instadanjlevy is a genius and my new crush,” she wrote.

Shahid was last seen on screen in the box office hit Kabir Singh. He wrapped filming on the Hindi remake of Jersey during the pandemic, and announced that he would be making his streaming debut with a series from director duo Raj & DK.